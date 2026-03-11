Gas Crisis Sparks Heated Debate in Parliament
Sanjay Singh accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of not addressing India's ongoing gas shortage, exacerbated by West Asia's wars, while criticizing ties with Israel. Parliament members expressed concerns over the impact on rural development, fuel prices, and the socio-economic landscape.
In a fervent parliamentary session, Aam Aadmi Party's Rajya Sabha member Sanjay Singh criticized Prime Minister Narendra Modi for allegedly being absent amid a national gas shortage crisis. Singh attributed the shortage to the ongoing conflict in West Asia and India's alliance with Israel.
During the discussions, DMK's Tiruchi Siva reiterated the crucial need for Parliament to delve into how the US-Israel conflict with Iran exacerbates India's fuel supply issues. Siva highlighted severe impacts, such as shuttering restaurants and increased household pressure due to climbing gas prices.
The debate also shed light on broader rural development challenges like unemployment, agrarian distress, inadequate infrastructure, and resource allocation, with opposition members clashing with the ruling BJP over the government's efficacy in addressing these issues.
