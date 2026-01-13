Left Menu

India Asserts Stance on Shaksgam Valley Agreement

India has called the 1963 agreement between Pakistan and China over Shaksgam Valley 'illegal'. The Army Chief highlighted India's refusal to accept activities in the area, emphasizing its territorial claims. The ongoing China-Pakistan Economic Corridor is also rejected by India as it traverses disputed regions.

Updated: 13-01-2026 22:57 IST
  • India

India has labelled the 1963 agreement between Pakistan and China over the Shaksgam Valley as 'illegal', according to Army Chief Gen Upendra Dwivedi.

The statement follows the external affairs ministry's critique of Chinese infrastructure projects in the valley, asserting it as Indian territory and reserving the right to protective measures.

The 1963 ceding of 5,180 sq kms by Pakistan to China has been a point of contention. India has consistently voiced objections to these developments, particularly concerning the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor traversing disputed territory.

