Novo Nordisk Gears Up for Post-2026 Market Challenges

Novo Nordisk is preparing for significant challenges as it anticipates market exclusivity losses in several countries by 2026, CEO Mike Doustdar disclosed on Tuesday. This development, shared at the J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference, suggests intensified competition internationally, spotlighting the company's need for resilience.

Despite having a robust presence across 80 to 85 markets, Novo is bracing for change as competitors target its historically dominant market share. Doustdar highlighted the urgency due to online and cross-border sales dynamics, which could alter the landscape of the obesity market.

Particularly notable is the competition from Eli Lilly in numerous regions. Doustdar stressed that Novo will counter these challenges through strategic capacity expansions, developing higher-dose formulations, and launching new products to maintain its competitive edge.