Costa Rica Security Chief Unveils Assassination Plot Against President Chaves

Costa Rica's national security chief, Jorge Torres, has disclosed the existence of a plot to assassinate President Rodrigo Chaves just ahead of the upcoming presidential and legislative elections.

Speaking to the press, Torres mentioned receiving confidential information regarding a threat to President Chaves's life. This revelation comes as Torres is filing a formal complaint with the public prosecutor's office. He highlighted that the initial report came from a woman who claimed a hitman had been hired for the task.

As a precautionary measure, Torres confirmed that security is being heightened for President Chaves, known for his tough-on-crime stance. The disclosure coincides with the visit of El Salvador's President Nayib Bukele, known for his controversial security operations. Additionally, President Chaves is set to inaugurate a new mega-prison project inspired by Bukele's initiatives.

