Costa Rica Security Chief Unveils Assassination Plot Against President Chaves
Costa Rica's national security chief has revealed a plot to assassinate President Rodrigo Chaves. An unnamed woman reported the plot, which included hiring a hitman. Enhanced security measures are now in place for Chaves. Costa Rica is set to hold elections on February 1, 2023.
Costa Rica's national security chief, Jorge Torres, has disclosed the existence of a plot to assassinate President Rodrigo Chaves just ahead of the upcoming presidential and legislative elections.
Speaking to the press, Torres mentioned receiving confidential information regarding a threat to President Chaves's life. This revelation comes as Torres is filing a formal complaint with the public prosecutor's office. He highlighted that the initial report came from a woman who claimed a hitman had been hired for the task.
As a precautionary measure, Torres confirmed that security is being heightened for President Chaves, known for his tough-on-crime stance. The disclosure coincides with the visit of El Salvador's President Nayib Bukele, known for his controversial security operations. Additionally, President Chaves is set to inaugurate a new mega-prison project inspired by Bukele's initiatives.
(With inputs from agencies.)
