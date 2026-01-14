Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra: A Rally for Democracy and Justice

On the second anniversary of the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra, the Congress lauded the rally's influence in steering the 2024 Lok Sabha election campaign towards democracy and constitutional protection. The Congress attributes today's public discourse focus to this landmark event.

General Secretary Jairam Ramesh reflected on the rally's origins, which saw Rahul Gandhi travel from Manipur to Mumbai. This 63-day Yatra covered 6,600 kilometers across 15 states, advocating for social, economic, and political justice.

The rally, beginning on January 14, 2024, in violence-stricken Manipur, concluded on March 16, 2024, in Mumbai. Gandhi's journey ended with a tribute to B R Ambedkar at Chaityabhoomi and a reading of the Preamble of the Constitution, presenting a unified vision of harmony and brotherhood for India's future.