Kurdish Forces Contemplate Strategic Assault Against Iran

In recent days, Iranian Kurdish militias have consulted with the United States regarding a potential attack on Iran's security forces in the country's western region. These discussions involve tactics and potential support, with a view to destabilizing Iran's military capabilities.

Sources reveal that this move comes as part of broader efforts to enable opponents of Iran's Islamic regime to mobilize, especially following significant attacks by U.S. and Israeli forces. The plan remains tentative, as Kurdish groups seek U.S. military backing.

The proposal has drawn interest from regional and international actors, highlighting the complexities of geopolitics in the Middle East. While details remain scarce, the involvement of the U.S. is crucial for any operation to proceed, echoing long-standing alliances and strategic interests.

(With inputs from agencies.)