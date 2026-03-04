Texas Primary Runoffs: Political Tensions and High Stakes
The Texas Senate primary heads to a runoff between John Cornyn and Ken Paxton, highlighting party divides and high stakes for Republicans. Simultaneously, Democrats face their own tight race. The outcomes may influence the broader battle for Congress amidst tensions in both parties and the ongoing impact of Trump's presidency.
The Texas Senate race intensifies as U.S. Senator John Cornyn and Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton prepare for a runoff. Neither candidate achieved the necessary majority in Tuesday's primary, extending the battle for the Republican seat.
Simultaneously, Democrats face a closely contested race between James Talarico and Jasmine Crockett. Nationally, North Carolina sees an intense matchup as former Democratic Governor Roy Cooper challenges the former Republican National Committee Chairman in a significant Senate race.
Tuesday's elections marked the onset of a seven-month primary season with implications for Congress control. Democrats showed enthusiasm with higher voter turnout, which might reflect in November's general election, where both parties vie for control amid growing political and policy challenges.
(With inputs from agencies.)
