Russia Accuses the West of Provoking Middle East Conflict

Russia claims the United States and Israel are provoking Iran into retaliatory strikes, drawing Arab countries into a wider Middle East conflict. The Russian Foreign Ministry condemns these actions as destabilizing and urges an end to aggression from the U.S. and Israel to avoid further unrest.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 05-03-2026 14:56 IST | Created: 05-03-2026 14:56 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Russia

In a striking accusation, Russia has blamed the United States and Israel for attempting to ignite a broader Middle East conflict by provoking Iran into retaliation against various regional targets. According to a statement from Russia's Foreign Ministry, these actions have resulted in both human and material losses, for which Russia expresses deep regret.

The Russian Foreign Ministry claims that Washington and Tel Aviv are striving to drag Arab nations into warfare, pursuing interests other than their own. To prevent further destabilization in the Middle East, Russia calls for an immediate cessation of these perceived aggressions by the U.S. and Israel.

Despite putting forth these accusations, the ministry sees little indication that the United States and Israel intend to halt their aggressive actions. This continued pressure has the potential to significantly disrupt peace and security in the region, according to Russian officials.

(With inputs from agencies.)

