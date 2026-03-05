Left Menu

Turkey Monitors PJAK Militant Activities Amid Regional Tensions

Turkey has expressed concerns about the Iranian Kurdish PJAK group's activities, viewing them as a threat to Iran's security and regional stability. There are reports of talks between Iranian Kurdish militants and the U.S. regarding potential attacks on Iran's security forces. Turkey maintains its stance against supporting these militias.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-03-2026 14:57 IST | Created: 05-03-2026 14:57 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Turkey has raised alarms about the actions of the Iranian Kurdish PJAK militant group, warning that their activities threaten Iran's security and the stability of the broader region. This comes amidst reports of discussions between Iranian Kurdish militias and the U.S. concerning potential attacks on Iran's security forces.

A source revealed to Reuters that the Iranian Kurdish groups have considered and consulted with the U.S. on strategies to target Iran's security forces in the country's western regions. Turkey, sharing a border and intertwined history with Iran, is currently negotiating peace with the Iraq-based PKK militant group and has opposed endeavors of NATO member countries, including Washington, collaborating with Iranian Kurdish militias.

Speaking at a weekly press briefing, Turkey's defense ministry emphasized that any groups fostering ethnic separatism, such as PJAK, deter both Iran's security and regional stability. It reiterated that Turkey's state institutions are diligently monitoring the activities of the militant group PJAK, identified as a terrorist organization linked with the PKK.

