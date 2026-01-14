International Gang Feud: Delhi's Dark Underbelly Exposed

Two young motorcycle-borne assailants linked to the notorious Lawrence Bishnoi gang unleashed a wave of terror in Delhi, opening fire at two business locations overnight. Police confirmed the attacks were coordinated and part of a broader extortion scheme, involving claims by a US-based gangster allied with Bishnoi.

The first target, a gym managed by a popular social media influencer in Paschim Vihar, came under fire around 11 PM Monday following an alleged extortion demand. An hour later, a property dealer's residence in West Vinod Nagar was attacked by the same perpetrators. No injuries were reported, though panic ensued during both incidents.

Captured on CCTV footage, the assailants, suspected to be members of the Hashim Baba gang, swiftly abandoned their stolen motorcycle in East Delhi and fled. Meanwhile, emerging evidence suggests the crime may have international links, raising concerns over gang-related violence spreading beyond borders.

