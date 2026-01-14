Left Menu

International Gang Feud: Delhi's Dark Underbelly Exposed

Two young assailants linked to the Lawrence Bishnoi gang opened fire at two Delhi locations, possibly connected to an extortion attempt. While the attackers avoided capture, footage reveals their faces. The international criminal influence and gang rivalries, involving Randeep Malik, pose ongoing threats.

Updated: 14-01-2026 20:25 IST | Created: 14-01-2026 20:25 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Two young motorcycle-borne assailants linked to the notorious Lawrence Bishnoi gang unleashed a wave of terror in Delhi, opening fire at two business locations overnight. Police confirmed the attacks were coordinated and part of a broader extortion scheme, involving claims by a US-based gangster allied with Bishnoi.

The first target, a gym managed by a popular social media influencer in Paschim Vihar, came under fire around 11 PM Monday following an alleged extortion demand. An hour later, a property dealer's residence in West Vinod Nagar was attacked by the same perpetrators. No injuries were reported, though panic ensued during both incidents.

Captured on CCTV footage, the assailants, suspected to be members of the Hashim Baba gang, swiftly abandoned their stolen motorcycle in East Delhi and fled. Meanwhile, emerging evidence suggests the crime may have international links, raising concerns over gang-related violence spreading beyond borders.

(With inputs from agencies.)

