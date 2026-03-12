Call for Investigation: U.S. Senators Demand Answers on Iran Airstrike

In a concerted bipartisan effort, nearly every U.S. Senate Democrat has called for an investigation into a devastating airstrike on a girls' school in Iran. The letter, addressed to U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, demands transparency and accountability following the attack that claimed the lives of many young children.

Reports from March 5 indicate the possibility of U.S. forces being responsible, coinciding with joint U.S. and Israeli military operations. The attack, dubbed 'Epic Fury,' has sparked criticism and calls for clarity regarding military protocols and the potential role of artificial intelligence in such decisions.

Senate Democrats' demand for answers highlights growing concerns about the consequences of foreign military actions and emphasizes the need for a full investigation. This comes amidst political tensions in Congress, where a resolution to halt military activities in Iran was recently blocked by Senate Republicans.

(With inputs from agencies.)