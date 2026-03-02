PM Modi speaks to Israel PM Benjamin Netanyahu, discusses the current regional situation.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-03-2026 07:33 IST | Created: 02-03-2026 07:33 IST
- Country:
- India
PM Modi speaks to Israel PM Benjamin Netanyahu, discusses the current regional situation.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Unexpected Diplomacy: Argentine Soldier Released After Year-Long Detention in Venezuela
Israel's State Aircraft 'Wing of Zion' Parked in Berlin Amid Regional Tensions
Diplomatic Dialogue: Oman's Role in U.S.-Iran Relations
Crisis Sparks Chaos in the Middle East: Khamenei's Death Deepens Regional Tensions
Global Tensions Rise As Russia Calls for Diplomacy Following Iran's Retaliation