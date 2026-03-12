Left Menu

Trump Administration's Push to End Haitian TPS Sparks Legal Battle

The Trump administration seeks Supreme Court intervention to end Temporary Protected Status (TPS) for over 350,000 Haitians, despite the ongoing violence in Haiti. U.S. courts have blocked this move, citing potential racial bias. The administration has been pursuing termination of TPS across multiple countries, alleging it was meant to be temporary.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-03-2026 00:30 IST | Created: 12-03-2026 00:30 IST
Trump Administration's Push to End Haitian TPS Sparks Legal Battle
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The Trump administration has appealed to the U.S. Supreme Court to eliminate Temporary Protected Status (TPS) for over 350,000 Haitians residing in the U.S. This contentious move has been rebuffed by U.S. courts, suggesting that racial prejudice might be a factor in the decision.

Having initiated a policy targeting mass deportations since his return to office in January 2025, President Trump has aimed to rescind temporary legal protections granted to various migrant groups for humanitarian reasons, thereby broadening the scope of potential deportees. The Department of Homeland Security, under Trump, has similarly sought to terminate TPS for a dozen countries.

The legal battle intensified when U.S. District Judge Ana Reyes pointed out possible procedural violations and racial motivations behind Kristi Noem's decisions as Secretary of Homeland Security. Despite the administration's efforts, the court's decision to block TPS termination for Haitians remains upheld, highlighting ongoing instability in Haiti.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
China's New Ethnic Minority Law: Bridging Unity or Erasing Identity?

China's New Ethnic Minority Law: Bridging Unity or Erasing Identity?

 Global
2
CPI(M) Challenges ECI's Claims on West Bengal Electoral Roll Revisions

CPI(M) Challenges ECI's Claims on West Bengal Electoral Roll Revisions

 India
3
Himachal Pradesh Enhances Salaries for Nursing Scholars

Himachal Pradesh Enhances Salaries for Nursing Scholars

 India
4
India of today does not leave its citizens stranded elsewhere; working to ensure all help provided to Indians in West Asia: PM Modi in Kochi.

India of today does not leave its citizens stranded elsewhere; working to en...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Performance-Based Contracts Offer a Smarter Way to Maintain Roads Worldwide

How Vesting Contracts Can Stabilize New Electricity Markets During Reform

From Classroom to Career: How Family Background Shapes Economic Mobility Today

Electric Vehicles Could Transform Urban Transport Across Developing Economies

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026