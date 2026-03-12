Trump Administration's Push to End Haitian TPS Sparks Legal Battle
The Trump administration seeks Supreme Court intervention to end Temporary Protected Status (TPS) for over 350,000 Haitians, despite the ongoing violence in Haiti. U.S. courts have blocked this move, citing potential racial bias. The administration has been pursuing termination of TPS across multiple countries, alleging it was meant to be temporary.
The Trump administration has appealed to the U.S. Supreme Court to eliminate Temporary Protected Status (TPS) for over 350,000 Haitians residing in the U.S. This contentious move has been rebuffed by U.S. courts, suggesting that racial prejudice might be a factor in the decision.
Having initiated a policy targeting mass deportations since his return to office in January 2025, President Trump has aimed to rescind temporary legal protections granted to various migrant groups for humanitarian reasons, thereby broadening the scope of potential deportees. The Department of Homeland Security, under Trump, has similarly sought to terminate TPS for a dozen countries.
The legal battle intensified when U.S. District Judge Ana Reyes pointed out possible procedural violations and racial motivations behind Kristi Noem's decisions as Secretary of Homeland Security. Despite the administration's efforts, the court's decision to block TPS termination for Haitians remains upheld, highlighting ongoing instability in Haiti.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
US launches new trade investigation on foreign support for manufacturers after Supreme Court ruled against prior tariffs, reports AP.
Pentagon's AI Ban on Anthropic Sparks Legal Battle
Supreme Court's Landmark Ruling on Passive Euthanasia: A Case of Dignity
Supreme Court's Historic Decision: Passive Euthanasia Allowed for Ghaziabad Man
Supreme Court to Decide Fate of Haitian Deportation Protections Under Trump's Administration