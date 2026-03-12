Trump Administration's Push to End Haitian TPS Sparks Legal Battle

The Trump administration has appealed to the U.S. Supreme Court to eliminate Temporary Protected Status (TPS) for over 350,000 Haitians residing in the U.S. This contentious move has been rebuffed by U.S. courts, suggesting that racial prejudice might be a factor in the decision.

Having initiated a policy targeting mass deportations since his return to office in January 2025, President Trump has aimed to rescind temporary legal protections granted to various migrant groups for humanitarian reasons, thereby broadening the scope of potential deportees. The Department of Homeland Security, under Trump, has similarly sought to terminate TPS for a dozen countries.

The legal battle intensified when U.S. District Judge Ana Reyes pointed out possible procedural violations and racial motivations behind Kristi Noem's decisions as Secretary of Homeland Security. Despite the administration's efforts, the court's decision to block TPS termination for Haitians remains upheld, highlighting ongoing instability in Haiti.

