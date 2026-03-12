Trump Administration's Trade Probes Spark Fresh Tariff Tensions

The Trump administration unveiled plans for two significant trade investigations aimed at countering excess industrial capacity across 16 major trading partners and tackling forced labor issues. These strategic moves come in response to rebuilding tariff pressure after the Supreme Court invalidated key portions of Trump's previous tariff program.

U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer announced the prospect of new tariffs against countries including China, the EU, and other major economies. The investigations focus on structural excess capacity, particularly within manufacturing sectors like automotives in China and Japan, where capacities often exceed demand.

Greer also revealed a separate probe targeting forced labor, encompassing more than 60 countries. This initiative aims to strengthen enforcement of trade restrictions, echoing measures like the Uyghur Forced Labor Protection Act. The new investigations highlight ongoing tensions in international trade relations, emphasizing the administration's commitment to protecting U.S. manufacturing interests.

(With inputs from agencies.)