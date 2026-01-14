Tragic Accident Claims Lives: Truck Overturns in Nashik

In a tragic incident on Wednesday, a young woman and her two sons lost their lives when a truck transporting concrete blocks overturned on the Chandwad-Manmad road in Nashik district. The accident also left four laborers injured, authorities have confirmed.

The victims have been identified as Rameeta Rajesh Solanki, 25, and her young sons, Deepak, aged 5, and Riyan, aged 2. The family hailed from Zopali village in Madhya Pradesh's Barwani district. They were traveling in the truck when the fatal accident occurred around 11:30 AM.

Police have arrested the truck driver, Shekhar Sathe, on charges of negligent driving under the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS) and section 184 of the Motor Vehicle Act. The accident has brought to light significant concerns regarding road safety and the adherence to traffic laws.

(With inputs from agencies.)