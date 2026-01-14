Left Menu

Tragic Accident Claims Lives: Truck Overturns in Nashik

A tragic accident on the Chandwad-Manmad road in Nashik district resulted in the deaths of Rameeta Rajesh Solanki and her two sons, and injury of four others, when a truck carrying concrete blocks overturned. The truck driver, Shekhar Sathe, has been arrested for negligent driving.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Nashik | Updated: 14-01-2026 23:02 IST | Created: 14-01-2026 23:02 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
In a tragic incident on Wednesday, a young woman and her two sons lost their lives when a truck transporting concrete blocks overturned on the Chandwad-Manmad road in Nashik district. The accident also left four laborers injured, authorities have confirmed.

The victims have been identified as Rameeta Rajesh Solanki, 25, and her young sons, Deepak, aged 5, and Riyan, aged 2. The family hailed from Zopali village in Madhya Pradesh's Barwani district. They were traveling in the truck when the fatal accident occurred around 11:30 AM.

Police have arrested the truck driver, Shekhar Sathe, on charges of negligent driving under the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS) and section 184 of the Motor Vehicle Act. The accident has brought to light significant concerns regarding road safety and the adherence to traffic laws.

(With inputs from agencies.)

