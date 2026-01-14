EU Leaders Rally Against US Greenland Acquisition Proposal

The European Parliament leaders on Wednesday urged the EU executive and its member states to offer tangible support to both Greenland and Denmark. The call came in response to the Trump administration's controversial proposal to take over Greenland, which the EU views as a violation of international law.

A joint statement from European Parliament's political groups unequivocally condemned the U.S. demands, describing them as an affront to the principles of the United Nations Charter, and a challenge to the sovereignty and territorial integrity of a NATO ally.

Furthermore, the leaders reiterated that the security of the Arctic remains a strategic priority for the European Union, and affirmed their commitment to safeguarding the region against any external threats.