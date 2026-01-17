BSF Cadets Ready to Guard the Nation: 334 Complete Grueling Training

At the Subsidiary Training Centre in Chakur, 334 Border Security Force cadets successfully completed their rigorous 44-week training. The passing out parade on Saturday marked the end of their preparation to guard India's borders.

Inspector General Vineet Kumar and Commandant Madan Pal Singh oversaw the recruits' comprehensive training, which included physical fitness, weaponry, and more. Outstanding cadets were recognized for exceptional performance during the ceremony.

Inspector General Kumar expressed confidence in the newly trained jawans, who are set to defend India's borders with Pakistan and Bangladesh. The event concluded with cadets' vibrant cultural and patriotic performances, showcasing their readiness and spirit.

(With inputs from agencies.)