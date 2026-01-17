Election Turmoil: Bobi Wine's Dramatic Escape Amid Uganda's Political Tensions
Ugandan opposition leader Bobi Wine reportedly escaped a police and army raid at his home as President Yoweri Museveni appeared set for re-election. Wine's party claimed he was taken away by force, a claim denied by police. Meanwhile, deadly violence ensued post-election in Butambala.
In a dramatic turn of events, Ugandan opposition leader Bobi Wine announced he had escaped an army and police raid on his home. This incident comes as veteran leader Yoweri Museveni is projected to secure a decisive victory in a contentious presidential election.
Wine, a popular former musician, alleged his residence was besieged, detailing on social media how security forces turned off power and disabled CCTV cameras. Authorities deny the accusations, stating Wine was neither detained nor harmed. Meanwhile, Wine claims his family remains under house arrest.
Post-election violence flared in various regions, with reports of deadly confrontations between security forces and alleged opposition supporters. The chaos underscores severe political tensions as Museveni maintains a substantial lead in the vote count.
(With inputs from agencies.)
