Iran on the Brink of Choosing New Supreme Leader

On Wednesday, Ayatollah Ahmad Khatami, a prominent member of Iran's Assembly of Experts, stated that the nation is on the cusp of deciding its next supreme leader. This announcement came during a broadcast on state television, where Khatami noted that the choices have been defined.

His disclosure aligns with sentiments from other high-ranking officials who have suggested that a decision is imminent. This development occurs amidst a tense atmosphere in Iran, fueled by escalating strikes targeting the capital, Tehran.

Furthermore, Iranian state television announced the postponement of a scheduled mourning ceremony for the sitting Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, due to the recent escalations. The ceremony is expected to take place at a later date.

