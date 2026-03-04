Iran on the Brink of Choosing New Supreme Leader
Ayatollah Ahmad Khatami, a member of Iran's Assembly of Experts, announced that the selection of the next supreme leader is nearing completion. His comments were broadcast on state TV. Additionally, Iranian state television reported a postponement of a mourning ceremony for Ayatollah Ali Khamenei following intense strikes in Tehran.
On Wednesday, Ayatollah Ahmad Khatami, a prominent member of Iran's Assembly of Experts, stated that the nation is on the cusp of deciding its next supreme leader. This announcement came during a broadcast on state television, where Khatami noted that the choices have been defined.
His disclosure aligns with sentiments from other high-ranking officials who have suggested that a decision is imminent. This development occurs amidst a tense atmosphere in Iran, fueled by escalating strikes targeting the capital, Tehran.
Furthermore, Iranian state television announced the postponement of a scheduled mourning ceremony for the sitting Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, due to the recent escalations. The ceremony is expected to take place at a later date.
