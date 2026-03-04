Left Menu

Iran on the Brink of Choosing New Supreme Leader

Ayatollah Ahmad Khatami, a member of Iran's Assembly of Experts, announced that the selection of the next supreme leader is nearing completion. His comments were broadcast on state TV. Additionally, Iranian state television reported a postponement of a mourning ceremony for Ayatollah Ali Khamenei following intense strikes in Tehran.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Tehran | Updated: 04-03-2026 23:29 IST | Created: 04-03-2026 23:29 IST
Iran on the Brink of Choosing New Supreme Leader
  • Country:
  • Iran

On Wednesday, Ayatollah Ahmad Khatami, a prominent member of Iran's Assembly of Experts, stated that the nation is on the cusp of deciding its next supreme leader. This announcement came during a broadcast on state television, where Khatami noted that the choices have been defined.

His disclosure aligns with sentiments from other high-ranking officials who have suggested that a decision is imminent. This development occurs amidst a tense atmosphere in Iran, fueled by escalating strikes targeting the capital, Tehran.

Furthermore, Iranian state television announced the postponement of a scheduled mourning ceremony for the sitting Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, due to the recent escalations. The ceremony is expected to take place at a later date.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
MSC Implements Emergency Fuel Surcharge on Global Trade Routes

MSC Implements Emergency Fuel Surcharge on Global Trade Routes

 Global
2
Cuban Blackout: Power Struggle Amid Oil Shortage

Cuban Blackout: Power Struggle Amid Oil Shortage

 Cuba
3
All Eyes on America: Liverpool and Wrexham's Thrilling US Pre-Season Tour

All Eyes on America: Liverpool and Wrexham's Thrilling US Pre-Season Tour

 Global
4
Big Tech Pushback: Pentagon's AI Supply Chain Shakeup

Big Tech Pushback: Pentagon's AI Supply Chain Shakeup

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can Mozambique Revive Growth and Deliver Jobs for Its Young Population?

Can AI Judge Economic Risk? IMF Tests GPT on Global Surveillance Reports

Slovakia Moves Toward Sustainable Well-Being Over Pure Economic Growth

Mexico’s Semiconductor Strategy: Seizing Opportunity in a Shifting Global Order

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026