Nitish Kumar's Possible Rajya Sabha Move Sparks Political Speculation

Bihar's political landscape is buzzing as Chief Minister Nitish Kumar considers a shift to the Rajya Sabha, according to state minister Vijay Kumar Chaudhary. The move, if confirmed, could conclude the tenure of Bihar's longest-serving chief minister.

The ongoing talks have sparked speculation that the JD(U) leader may pass the baton to the BJP, potentially securing a deputy chief minister role for his son, Nishant. Chaudhary, while addressing media queries, emphasized that whatever decision is made will come from Kumar himself.

The BJP remains tight-lipped about its potential moves if Kumar vacates his position. However, reports suggest Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary and Union Minister of State Nityanand Rai as strong contenders, underscoring the political shifts unfolding in Bihar.