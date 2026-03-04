Nitish Kumar's Possible Rajya Sabha Move Sparks Political Speculation
Bihar's CM, Nitish Kumar, might transition to the Rajya Sabha, according to Minister Vijay Kumar Chaudhary. Talks about the move continue, as speculation swirls around Kumar's succession plan involving his son Nishant. The BJP might influence this pivotal decision, affecting Bihar’s current political dynamics.
- Country:
- India
Bihar's political landscape is buzzing as Chief Minister Nitish Kumar considers a shift to the Rajya Sabha, according to state minister Vijay Kumar Chaudhary. The move, if confirmed, could conclude the tenure of Bihar's longest-serving chief minister.
The ongoing talks have sparked speculation that the JD(U) leader may pass the baton to the BJP, potentially securing a deputy chief minister role for his son, Nishant. Chaudhary, while addressing media queries, emphasized that whatever decision is made will come from Kumar himself.
The BJP remains tight-lipped about its potential moves if Kumar vacates his position. However, reports suggest Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary and Union Minister of State Nityanand Rai as strong contenders, underscoring the political shifts unfolding in Bihar.
ALSO READ
Sharad Pawar Secures Congress Backing for Rajya Sabha Re-Election: MVA Unites Against BJP
Tragic Disappearance: Bihar Youth Feared Drowned in Alaknanda
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar to take call on moving to Rajya Sabha: Senior cabinet colleague Vijay Kumar Chaudhary.
Nitish Kumar's Rajya Sabha Nomination Sparks Bihar Political Shifts
Bihar's Political Shift: Nitish Kumar's Rajya Sabha Bid