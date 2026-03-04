Diplomatic Tensions Rise: Dutch Summon Iranian Ambassador
The Netherlands summoned the Iranian ambassador in response to Iran's drone and missile attacks on Gulf countries and regions including Cyprus and Turkey. Dutch Foreign Minister Tom Berendsen announced the protest on social media, while the Iranian embassy has yet to respond.
The Netherlands took a diplomatic stand on Wednesday by summoning the Iranian ambassador. This move, announced by Dutch Foreign Minister Tom Berendsen, was in response to Iranian drone and missile attacks on Gulf countries and the wider region.
Berendsen shared on social media platform X that the protest specifically addressed ongoing Iranian aggression affecting nations including Cyprus and Turkey. This presents a growing concern for regional stability.
Despite the formal protest, the Iranian embassy in The Hague has remained silent, not responding to an emailed request for comment, leaving tensions unresolved.
(With inputs from agencies.)
