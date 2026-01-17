Left Menu

AAP Takes a Stand: Video Controversy Ignites Political Storm

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has accused the BJP and Congress of distorting truth through skepticism of a forensic report on an allegedly doctored video of Atishi. Recorded as altered by the court, this video sparked political and religious tensions, as AAP calls for respect of judicial findings.

  • Country:
  • India

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has accused both the BJP and Congress of misleading the public by casting doubt on a forensic report that concluded a video involving their leader, Atishi, was doctored. This issue, AAP insists, transcends political debate and challenges a judicial order.

AAP Punjab President Aman Arora highlighted that the court has verified the forensic findings, stating unequivocally that the viral video was edited and the derogatory term was not present in the original audio. The court has ordered the removal and blocking of the video from social media platforms.

Despite some political leaders invoking religious sentiments, AAP Minister Laljit Singh Bhullar urged respect for judicial conclusions. Amid allegations against Atishi regarding comments in the Delhi Assembly, AAP appeals to political opponents to accept court rulings without distorting facts for political leverage.

(With inputs from agencies.)

