U.S. Forces Exit Ain al-Asad: Iraq Takes Control

U.S. forces have vacated Iraq's Ain al-Asad Airbase, located in Western Iraq, allowing the Iraqi army to take full control. This follows a mutual agreement reached in 2024 between Washington and Baghdad regarding the withdrawal of U.S.-led coalition forces from Iraq.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Baghdad | Updated: 17-01-2026 23:12 IST | Created: 17-01-2026 23:12 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Iraq

In a significant move, U.S. forces have withdrawn from the Ain al-Asad Airbase in Western Iraq, an area that formerly hosted U.S.-led coalition forces. The Iraqi army has now assumed full control, according to a statement from the Iraqi defense ministry.

This transition marks a pivotal moment in Iraq's control over its military bases, following a strategic understanding reached in 2024 between Washington and Baghdad. The agreement set the stage for the orderly withdrawal of U.S.-led forces from the nation.

The departure underscores the evolving nature of Iraq-U.S. relations as Baghdad takes steps toward greater sovereignty and autonomy in managing its military infrastructure.

