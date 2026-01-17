U.S. Forces Exit Ain al-Asad: Iraq Takes Control

In a significant move, U.S. forces have withdrawn from the Ain al-Asad Airbase in Western Iraq, an area that formerly hosted U.S.-led coalition forces. The Iraqi army has now assumed full control, according to a statement from the Iraqi defense ministry.

This transition marks a pivotal moment in Iraq's control over its military bases, following a strategic understanding reached in 2024 between Washington and Baghdad. The agreement set the stage for the orderly withdrawal of U.S.-led forces from the nation.

The departure underscores the evolving nature of Iraq-U.S. relations as Baghdad takes steps toward greater sovereignty and autonomy in managing its military infrastructure.