U.S. Forces Exit Ain al-Asad: Iraq Takes Control
U.S. forces have vacated Iraq's Ain al-Asad Airbase, located in Western Iraq, allowing the Iraqi army to take full control. This follows a mutual agreement reached in 2024 between Washington and Baghdad regarding the withdrawal of U.S.-led coalition forces from Iraq.
In a significant move, U.S. forces have withdrawn from the Ain al-Asad Airbase in Western Iraq, an area that formerly hosted U.S.-led coalition forces. The Iraqi army has now assumed full control, according to a statement from the Iraqi defense ministry.
This transition marks a pivotal moment in Iraq's control over its military bases, following a strategic understanding reached in 2024 between Washington and Baghdad. The agreement set the stage for the orderly withdrawal of U.S.-led forces from the nation.
The departure underscores the evolving nature of Iraq-U.S. relations as Baghdad takes steps toward greater sovereignty and autonomy in managing its military infrastructure.
