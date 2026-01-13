Left Menu

Delhi Assembly vs Punjab Police: Video Controversy Unfolds

Three Punjab Police officers have requested additional time to reply to notices from the Delhi Assembly about an FIR against Delhi minister Kapil Mishra. The issue centers on a video alleged to be doctored and circulated by Mishra, impacting both the Assembly's dignity and inter-state relations.

The Delhi Assembly has issued notices to three Punjab Police officers in connection with an FIR against Delhi minister Kapil Mishra, concerning a video purported to be doctored. Sources reveal the officers have sought an additional 10 days to submit their replies.

The Punjab DGP, special DGP (cybercrime), and Jalandhar police commissioner face accusations of infringing on the Delhi Assembly's privileges by acting on the video clip. Delhi Speaker Vijender Gupta criticized the FIR as 'unfortunate,' stating it undermines the Assembly's dignity.

The controversial video ignited tensions after its alleged misuse, with Mishra and BJP MLAs claiming it shows AAP's Atishi insulting Guru Tegh Bahadur. While the Jalandhar Police registered an FIR against Mishra and others, the Delhi Assembly demands forensic evidence from Punjab Police, accusing the state's government of misusing its law enforcement.

