Left Menu

Major Cannabis Bust: Over Rs 2.16 Crore Worth Seized in Jharkhand

Police in Jharkhand's Lohardaga district arrested two individuals with 433 kg of cannabis, valued at over Rs 2.16 crore. The drugs, hidden in 154 packets inside a truck, were seized near Cutcherry More Railway overbridge. The accused are from Bihar and Uttar Pradesh.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ranchi | Updated: 13-03-2026 10:43 IST | Created: 13-03-2026 10:43 IST
Major Cannabis Bust: Over Rs 2.16 Crore Worth Seized in Jharkhand
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant crackdown on illegal drug trade, police in Jharkhand's Lohardaga district have apprehended two individuals in possession of a massive consignment of cannabis.

The operation, conducted following a tip-off, led to the recovery of 433 kg of cannabis valued at over Rs 2.16 crore, hidden within 154 packets inside a truck.

The seizure took place near the Cutcherry More Railway overbridge during a vehicle-checking drive. The accused, originating from Bihar and Uttar Pradesh, have been remanded in judicial custody as investigations continue, according to Officer-in-Charge Ratnesh Mohan Thakur.

TRENDING

1
Ferrari's Revolutionary 'Flip-Flop' Wing Set to Stir Chinese Grand Prix

Ferrari's Revolutionary 'Flip-Flop' Wing Set to Stir Chinese Grand Prix

 Global
2
China's New Ethnic Minority Law: Bridging Unity or Erasing Identity?

China's New Ethnic Minority Law: Bridging Unity or Erasing Identity?

 Global
3
New H-1B Policy: Balancing Wage and Role for Indian Master's Graduates

New H-1B Policy: Balancing Wage and Role for Indian Master's Graduates

 Global
4
Bayern Munich Faces Injury Setbacks: Alphonso Davies and Others Sidelined

Bayern Munich Faces Injury Setbacks: Alphonso Davies and Others Sidelined

 Germany

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Intimate Partner Violence Influences HIV Prevention Behaviors in Male Couples

Energy shocks and strong demand drove eurozone inflation surge after pandemic

Climate change threatens health across Europe as regions step up action: WHO

Digital Gig Platforms Transform Work Across Asia-Pacific, Study Warns of Risks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026