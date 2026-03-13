Major Cannabis Bust: Over Rs 2.16 Crore Worth Seized in Jharkhand

In a significant crackdown on illegal drug trade, police in Jharkhand's Lohardaga district have apprehended two individuals in possession of a massive consignment of cannabis.

The operation, conducted following a tip-off, led to the recovery of 433 kg of cannabis valued at over Rs 2.16 crore, hidden within 154 packets inside a truck.

The seizure took place near the Cutcherry More Railway overbridge during a vehicle-checking drive. The accused, originating from Bihar and Uttar Pradesh, have been remanded in judicial custody as investigations continue, according to Officer-in-Charge Ratnesh Mohan Thakur.