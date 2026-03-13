Major Cannabis Bust: Over Rs 2.16 Crore Worth Seized in Jharkhand
Police in Jharkhand's Lohardaga district arrested two individuals with 433 kg of cannabis, valued at over Rs 2.16 crore. The drugs, hidden in 154 packets inside a truck, were seized near Cutcherry More Railway overbridge. The accused are from Bihar and Uttar Pradesh.
In a significant crackdown on illegal drug trade, police in Jharkhand's Lohardaga district have apprehended two individuals in possession of a massive consignment of cannabis.
The operation, conducted following a tip-off, led to the recovery of 433 kg of cannabis valued at over Rs 2.16 crore, hidden within 154 packets inside a truck.
The seizure took place near the Cutcherry More Railway overbridge during a vehicle-checking drive. The accused, originating from Bihar and Uttar Pradesh, have been remanded in judicial custody as investigations continue, according to Officer-in-Charge Ratnesh Mohan Thakur.
