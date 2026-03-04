Left Menu

US-Iran Tensions: Air Defense Efforts and Strategic Challenges

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth highlighted the challenges faced by the US in countering Iranian air attacks, emphasizing enhanced defense measures in the Middle East. Despite military superiority, risks remain high with potential for prolonged conflict lasting up to eight weeks, as US and allied forces seek to maintain control and protection.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 04-03-2026 20:46 IST | Created: 04-03-2026 20:46 IST
  • United States

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth acknowledged the persistent threat of Iranian air attacks despite US military efforts aimed at gaining control over the Islamic Republic's airspace.

He assured that no cost has been spared to upgrade air defense systems across the Middle East. Speaking from the Pentagon after a joint attack on Iran by the US and Israel, Hegseth confirmed that complete interception of threats might not be possible, but maximum defense measures are firmly in place.

The ongoing conflict, expected to span several weeks, has seen the loss of six US soldiers in a recent Iranian drone strike in Kuwait. Hegseth indicated that the duration of the hostilities should be flexible, as American forces continue to bolster their presence in the region.

