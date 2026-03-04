Heritage at Risk: BJP Challenges Karnataka Stadium Plan
The BJP criticizes the Congress government's plan to repurpose land from Karnataka Silk Industries Corporation for a stadium, arguing it jeopardizes Mysore Silk's legacy. Opposition voices concern over potential disruptions to silk production, regulatory compliance, and livelihoods. Protests by corporation employees underscore tensions amidst official assurances of no factory closure.
Tensions rise in Karnataka as the opposition BJP targets the Congress government's plan to repurpose a five-acre land at the KSIC's T Narasipura unit for the construction of a stadium. The BJP claims that this move jeopardizes the future of Mysore Silk, a cultural and economic icon of the state.
R Ashoka, Leader of Opposition in the Karnataka Legislative Assembly, criticized the decision, citing a technical report that highlights the land's critical role in the expansion and sustainability of silk production. He questioned why the government is disregarding expert advice and putting the livelihoods of workers and farmers at risk.
The ongoing protests by KSIC employees reflect the anxiety over potential disruptions, despite reassurances from Karnataka Minister H C Mahadevappa that the factory will not close. The BJP continues to demand the government withdraw its proposal, urging protection for Karnataka's cultural cornerstone, Mysore Silk.
