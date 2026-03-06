US military says it has sunk over 30 Iranian ships so far

​The ​U.S. military ‌said on Thursday ​it has sunk over ‌30 Iranian ships so far during the U.S. and Israel's war ‌against Iran, including an ‌Iranian drone ship that is on fire.

Ballistic missile attacks by ⁠Iran ​have ⁠decreased by 90% since the first ⁠day of the war, U.S. ​Admiral Brad Cooper, who leads U.S. ⁠forces in the Middle ⁠East ​as the head of Central Command, told reporters.

