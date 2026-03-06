US military says it has sunk over 30 Iranian ships so far
The U.S. military said on Thursday it has sunk over 30 Iranian ships so far during the U.S. and Israel's war against Iran, including an Iranian drone ship that is on fire. Ballistic missile attacks by Iran have decreased by 90% since the first day of the war, U.S.
The U.S. military said on Thursday it has sunk over 30 Iranian ships so far during the U.S. and Israel's war against Iran, including an Iranian drone ship that is on fire.
Ballistic missile attacks by Iran have decreased by 90% since the first day of the war, U.S. Admiral Brad Cooper, who leads U.S. forces in the Middle East as the head of Central Command, told reporters.
