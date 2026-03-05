Left Menu

Global Markets Rise Amid Middle East Tensions and Cryptocurrency Surge

U.S. and European equities rose as oil prices stabilized and cryptocurrencies surged. Investors cautiously embraced risk amid Middle East conflict expansion. A decline in the dollar bolstered the market, with positive movements observed across various sectors, despite ongoing geopolitical tensions impacting global economic dynamics.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-03-2026 03:40 IST | Created: 05-03-2026 03:40 IST
U.S. and European equities experienced an uptick on Wednesday as oil prices stabilized following a dramatic rally, while cryptocurrencies surged, encouraging investors to cautiously embrace risk amidst the expanding Middle East conflict. The dollar declined, and U.S. Treasury yields rose for the third consecutive day, as geopolitical tensions continued.

Stocks gained traction early in the day after a report suggested Iranian operatives reached out indirectly to the CIA to discuss potential conflict resolution terms. Despite Iran ruling out negotiations, investors saw potential for easing tensions, leading to unwinding of positions in currency markets historically sensitive to commodity-price shocks.

Wall Street saw rallies across major indices, driven by dips in oil prices and impressive gains in cryptocurrencies, including bitcoin and ethereum. The robust performance suggested strengthened market confidence, even as economic uncertainties loomed large due to the conflict's impact on global supply chains and financial markets.

