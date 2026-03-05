Israel and U.S. Escalate Air Assaults Targeting Iran's Missile Infrastructure

In a substantial military escalation, Israel, collaborating with the United States, advances its air campaign against Iran, focusing on concealed ballistic missile bases. This strategic move marks the beginning of a second phase aimed at crippling Iran's missile capabilities and diminishing threats to Israeli territories.

The military offensive, which follows a week of intense confrontations, initially targeted Iran's open-air missile facilities and struck a swift blow to its leadership. Anonymous sources indicated the ongoing efforts are critical for undermining Tehran's offensive reach and ability to launch air attacks on Israel.

Military spokespersons have remained reticent about revealing ongoing tactical details. However, Israeli forces have increased their aerial operations, responding intensively to threats from Iran-backed Hezbollah. Despite a decline in Iranian missile launches, experts warn the conflict remains at risk of further deterioration.

