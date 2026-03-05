Left Menu

Azerbaijan Accuses Iran of Drone Assault

Azerbaijan accused Iran of launching two drones into its territory, leading to injuries. One drone hit an airport in Nakhchivan, another landed near a school. The Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry condemned the attack and demanded an explanation from Iran. Azerbaijan reserves the right to respond appropriately.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Baku | Updated: 05-03-2026 14:26 IST | Created: 05-03-2026 14:26 IST
Azerbaijan Accuses Iran of Drone Assault
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Azerbaijan

Azerbaijan has leveled accusations against Iran, claiming that the neighboring state fired two drones into its territory on Thursday, resulting in two people being injured. The Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry reported one of the drones struck an airport in Nakhchivan, near the Iranian border, while the other landed close to a school.

In a strongly worded statement, Azerbaijan condemned the alleged assault and demanded an explanation from Tehran. Despite issuing a stern protest and summoning the Iranian ambassador, there has been no immediate response from Iranian officials regarding the accusations.

Azerbaijan has not ruled out the possibility of taking what it terms 'appropriate response measures,' as tensions simmer between the two countries. This incident marks a significant development in their bilateral relations, with potential for escalating diplomatic repercussions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Russia Claims Capture of Yarova: Strategic Win in Eastern Ukraine

Russia Claims Capture of Yarova: Strategic Win in Eastern Ukraine

 Russia
2
Somany Ceramics Faces Gas Supply Challenge

Somany Ceramics Faces Gas Supply Challenge

 Global
3
Tanker Diverts from Mediterranean Following Attack on Russian Vessel

Tanker Diverts from Mediterranean Following Attack on Russian Vessel

 Global
4
Russia Accuses U.S. and Israel of Middle East Escalation

Russia Accuses U.S. and Israel of Middle East Escalation

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Teachers must adapt as AI and rapid change transform classrooms, OECD warns

Digital Scams Surge Globally, Threatening Trust in the Expanding Digital Economy

Education Rise and Gender Imbalance Are Redrawing China’s Marriage Landscape

IMF Study Urges Serbia to Track Hidden Costs of Tax Breaks and Improve Transparency

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026