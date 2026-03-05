Azerbaijan Accuses Iran of Drone Assault
Azerbaijan accused Iran of launching two drones into its territory, leading to injuries. One drone hit an airport in Nakhchivan, another landed near a school. The Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry condemned the attack and demanded an explanation from Iran. Azerbaijan reserves the right to respond appropriately.
Azerbaijan has leveled accusations against Iran, claiming that the neighboring state fired two drones into its territory on Thursday, resulting in two people being injured. The Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry reported one of the drones struck an airport in Nakhchivan, near the Iranian border, while the other landed close to a school.
In a strongly worded statement, Azerbaijan condemned the alleged assault and demanded an explanation from Tehran. Despite issuing a stern protest and summoning the Iranian ambassador, there has been no immediate response from Iranian officials regarding the accusations.
Azerbaijan has not ruled out the possibility of taking what it terms 'appropriate response measures,' as tensions simmer between the two countries. This incident marks a significant development in their bilateral relations, with potential for escalating diplomatic repercussions.
(With inputs from agencies.)
