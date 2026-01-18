Left Menu

Syrian Troops Capture Key Oil Fields from Kurdish Forces Amid Tensions

Syrian troops seized the Omar oil field and Conoco gas field from U.S.-backed Kurdish-led forces in Deir Zor, a major blow to the group’s revenue. The government advances, supported by Arab tribal forces, threaten Kurdish control, leading to calls for resistance amid increasing regional tensions.

In a significant development, Syrian troops have seized the Omar oil field and Conoco gas field from U.S.-backed Kurdish-led forces in eastern Deir Zor province. The takeover marks a major shift in control over Syria's largest oil-producing region, dealing a critical blow to the Kurdish forces' revenue sources.

This escalation comes as Syrian government and Arab tribal forces advance into territories previously held by the Kurdish militia. President Ahmed al-Sharaa criticized the militia's control over key resources, emphasizing the state's need to reclaim these assets to revitalize its economic situation. These developments have heightened tensions along the northeast borders, with U.S. calls for a halt appearing ineffective.

The Kurdish authorities have disputed the extent of these losses, alleging breaches of existing agreements by Damascus, while urging local communities to support their resistance. The Syrian government, however, claims significant defections among SDF fighters, shifting loyalties amidst the complex tribal dynamics that continue to shape the ongoing conflict.

