Strait of Hormuz Closure: Potential Crisis for Global Trade

The closure of the Strait of Hormuz, following US-Israel attacks on Iran, may significantly disrupt global trade. Prolonged closures could affect energy markets, as well as the supply of fertilisers, construction materials, and other industries. India, heavily reliant on West Asian imports, faces a potential supply shock.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 05-03-2026 19:19 IST | Created: 05-03-2026 19:19 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
The strategic Strait of Hormuz has become a focal point of geopolitical tension following joint military actions by the US and Israel against Iran. The resulting closure ordered by Iran poses significant threats to international trade, particularly affecting energy supplies and several key sectors.

The Global Trade Research Initiative (GTRI) highlights potential ramifications extending from energy markets to fertiliser supplies, industrial inputs, and construction materials. A prolonged disruption could severely impact countries like India, which heavily depend on West Asian imports for numerous critical commodities.

India, in particular, is vulnerable, given its substantial reliance on imports from the region for petroleum, liquefied natural gas, and other essential goods. This interdependency could lead to increased fuel prices, inflationary pressures, and disruptions across multiple sectors in the Indian economy.

Teachers must adapt as AI and rapid change transform classrooms, OECD warns

Digital Scams Surge Globally, Threatening Trust in the Expanding Digital Economy

Education Rise and Gender Imbalance Are Redrawing China’s Marriage Landscape

IMF Study Urges Serbia to Track Hidden Costs of Tax Breaks and Improve Transparency

