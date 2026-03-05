Strait of Hormuz Closure: Potential Crisis for Global Trade

The strategic Strait of Hormuz has become a focal point of geopolitical tension following joint military actions by the US and Israel against Iran. The resulting closure ordered by Iran poses significant threats to international trade, particularly affecting energy supplies and several key sectors.

The Global Trade Research Initiative (GTRI) highlights potential ramifications extending from energy markets to fertiliser supplies, industrial inputs, and construction materials. A prolonged disruption could severely impact countries like India, which heavily depend on West Asian imports for numerous critical commodities.

India, in particular, is vulnerable, given its substantial reliance on imports from the region for petroleum, liquefied natural gas, and other essential goods. This interdependency could lead to increased fuel prices, inflationary pressures, and disruptions across multiple sectors in the Indian economy.

