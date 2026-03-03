Left Menu

Facial Recognition Revolution: Telangana's 99-Day Transformation Plan

Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy launches a 99-day programme featuring facial recognition technology to identify ineligible welfare beneficiaries. He also advocates for solar energy adoption and tighter safety measures in education and transport sectors. The programme, dubbed 'Praja Palana - Pragati Pranalika,' aims to enhance governance efficiency.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 03-03-2026 20:46 IST | Created: 03-03-2026 20:46 IST
Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy
In a transformative move, Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy has announced a sprawling 99-day programme aimed at refining the delivery of welfare schemes. The initiative, set to commence on March 6, will deploy facial recognition technology to eliminate ineligible beneficiaries, like three lakh ineligible pensioners already identified.

The Chief Minister has also prioritized solar energy, urging the electricity department to educate farmers on the potential of solar pumpsets. Additionally, he has mandated stricter control measures in educational institutions to combat drug use and promote children's safety. A call for increased accountability is also directed at the managements of these institutions.

Ensuring road safety and vehicle fitness also forms a significant part of the agenda, with plans for vehicle fitness tests and driver eye exams. The comprehensive programme, titled 'Praja Palana - Pragati Pranalika,' aims to seamlessly integrate governance with cutting-edge technology for improved public service delivery.

(With inputs from agencies.)

