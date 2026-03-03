Left Menu

France Bolsters Cyprus Defense with Anti-Missile and Anti-Drone Systems

France is set to deliver anti-missile and anti-drone systems to Cyprus following a drone attack on a British sovereign base. This move aims to strengthen the island's defense capabilities and ensure regional stability, as reported by the Cyprus News Agency.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Nicosia | Updated: 03-03-2026 13:01 IST | Created: 03-03-2026 13:01 IST
  • Cyprus

France is gearing up to enhance Cyprus's defense infrastructure by supplying anti-missile and anti-drone systems, following an attack on a British sovereign military base on the island. The announcement was made Tuesday by the Cyprus News Agency.

The supply of these advanced defense systems signifies a significant step in bolstering the island's security measures against potential threats. The strategic deployment comes in response to rising security concerns in the region.

Michele Kambas reported the development with editorial input from David Goodman, emphasizing France's commitment to maintaining stability and security in Cyprus amidst ongoing regional tensions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

