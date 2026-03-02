Army's Bakery Training Boosts Local Skills in Menchuka

In a bid to empower local communities and foster self-reliance, the Indian Army conducted a month-long comprehensive bakery training program for civilians in Menchuka, Arunachal Pradesh. This initiative is part of the Army's ongoing efforts to enhance livelihood opportunities and strengthen civil-military relations in remote border regions.

The program provided practical and theoretical training in various bakery techniques, including bread making and pastry production, with a focus on hygiene standards in food processing. The sessions, led by Army instructors, saw enthusiastic participation, particularly from women eager to acquire entrepreneurial skills in the bakery sector. A total of 15 women attended the training, with the aim to create small-scale bakery enterprises, contributing to local economic growth and job creation.

These efforts reflect the Army's dedication to community welfare and socio-economic development in border areas. By equipping civilians with valuable skills, the Army promotes sustainable development while strengthening ties with local communities. Participants praised the initiative for boosting their confidence and future prospects. The Army plans to continue such programs to advance inclusive growth and civil-military bonds.

On another front, the Albert Ekka Brigade of the Red Shield Division, under Spear Corps, organized a State-Level Mega Ex-Servicemen Rally at Agartala Military Station. The event drew over 1,500 veterans and Veer Naris from across Tripura's eight districts, highlighting the Army's unwavering commitment to the welfare of its veteran community.

The rally, attended by esteemed guests including Tripura's Governor, Indrasena Reddy Nallu, and senior military officials, celebrated the service and sacrifices of veterans and Veer Naris. Their contributions were duly recognized and honored in a ceremony that underscores the Army's steadfast dedication to its veterans' well-being.

(With inputs from agencies.)