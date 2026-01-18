Left Menu

Prudence Over Knowledge: CJI Surya Kant's Convocation Address

Chief Justice of India Surya Kant emphasized the distinction between prudence and knowledge during his convocation address at NUJS Kolkata, advocating the importance of experience and reflection in the legal profession. He stressed the value of judiciousness in an age of immediacy, where prudence often guides success over rules.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 18-01-2026 22:06 IST | Created: 18-01-2026 22:06 IST
Prudence Over Knowledge: CJI Surya Kant's Convocation Address
  • Country:
  • India

During a convocation at the West Bengal National University of Juridical Sciences, Chief Justice of India Surya Kant underscored the importance of prudence over mere knowledge in the legal profession.

He pointed out that while knowledge can be quickly acquired, prudence, shaped by experience and reflection, is essential, especially in today's fast-paced world where judiciousness is invaluable.

The CJI urged graduates to prioritize prudence when navigating complex legal landscapes, emphasizing it as a guiding force over strict adherence to rules.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Global Markets Unsettled by Trump's Tariff Threats Over Greenland

Global Markets Unsettled by Trump's Tariff Threats Over Greenland

 Global
2
Australia's Urgent Call: Parliament Focuses on Gun Control and Antisemitism Following Tragedy

Australia's Urgent Call: Parliament Focuses on Gun Control and Antisemitism ...

 Global
3
Tariffs, Tensions, and Trade Wars: The Global Economic Impact

Tariffs, Tensions, and Trade Wars: The Global Economic Impact

 Global
4
EU Strikes Back: Tariff Tensions with Trump and Greenland Gamble

EU Strikes Back: Tariff Tensions with Trump and Greenland Gamble

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Faster but Colder: How AI Is Reshaping Humanitarian Aid and Why It Raises Alarms

Europe’s Quiet Transport Revolution: The Rise of Autonomous Inland Barges

Bank Credit Shocks and the Uneven Impact on Firm Investment Across the Euro Area

Electric Boda Bodas Promise Higher Incomes, but Uganda’s Just Transition Test Looms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026