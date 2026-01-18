Prudence Over Knowledge: CJI Surya Kant's Convocation Address

During a convocation at the West Bengal National University of Juridical Sciences, Chief Justice of India Surya Kant underscored the importance of prudence over mere knowledge in the legal profession.

He pointed out that while knowledge can be quickly acquired, prudence, shaped by experience and reflection, is essential, especially in today's fast-paced world where judiciousness is invaluable.

The CJI urged graduates to prioritize prudence when navigating complex legal landscapes, emphasizing it as a guiding force over strict adherence to rules.

(With inputs from agencies.)