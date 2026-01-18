Prudence Over Knowledge: CJI Surya Kant's Convocation Address
Chief Justice of India Surya Kant emphasized the distinction between prudence and knowledge during his convocation address at NUJS Kolkata, advocating the importance of experience and reflection in the legal profession. He stressed the value of judiciousness in an age of immediacy, where prudence often guides success over rules.
During a convocation at the West Bengal National University of Juridical Sciences, Chief Justice of India Surya Kant underscored the importance of prudence over mere knowledge in the legal profession.
He pointed out that while knowledge can be quickly acquired, prudence, shaped by experience and reflection, is essential, especially in today's fast-paced world where judiciousness is invaluable.
The CJI urged graduates to prioritize prudence when navigating complex legal landscapes, emphasizing it as a guiding force over strict adherence to rules.
