Gutkha worth Rs 72.93 lakh seized in Hingoli, Nanded; four booked

PTI | Nanded | Updated: 19-01-2026 19:39 IST | Created: 19-01-2026 19:39 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a crackdown against banned tobacco products, gutkha worth Rs 72.93 lakh was seized from vehicles and godowns in different parts of Maharashtra's Nanded and Hingoli districts on Monday, police said.

As part of the operation, a police team conducted raids in Hingoli in the early hours of the day and seized gutkha worth Rs 14.67 lakh from three vehicles, and booked two persons under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Food Safety and Standards Act, an official said.

The team also raided a godown in the Itwara area of Nanded city, and found contraband worth Rs 58.26 lakh, and apprehended two more accused, he added.

