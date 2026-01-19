Five minors booked for urinating on temple wall in UP's Sonbhadra

Five minors have been booked for allegedly urinating on the wall of a Shiva Temple here and issuing death threats when locals objected to the act, police said on Monday. Additional Superintendent of Police Anil Kumar said that some minor boys from another community were found indulging in immoral and illegal activities at the temple premises on Sunday night. The locals told the police that the boys were urinating on the temple wall, and an altercation ensued when the locals objected to it. ''Following the incident, police registered a case under relevant sections of law and are taking action against the minors in accordance with the provisions applicable to juveniles,'' Kumar said.

The ASP said there was no threat to peace and order in the area and the situation was under control.

