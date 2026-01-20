Uganda's Political Turmoil: The Clash between Military Chief and Opposition Leader Bobi Wine

Ugandan military chief Muhoozi Kainerugaba has escalated political tensions by threatening the life of opposition leader Bobi Wine and issuing a 48-hour ultimatum for his surrender following a heated presidential election.

Bobi Wine, a former pop star who fled a military raid on his home, finished as the runner-up to the long-standing President Yoweri Museveni. Wine, alleging widespread vote fraud, continues to communicate from undisclosed locations.

Kainerugaba, known for his provocative social media comments, seeks to position himself as his father Museveni's successor, despite the president's denials. This development follows a tense campaign season marred by violence and mass arrests.

