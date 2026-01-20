Tensions Rise as Israel Demolishes UNRWA Structures in East Jerusalem

In a significant move, Israel has demolished structures within the United Nations Relief and Works Agency's compound in East Jerusalem, a location previously bustling with agency employees. This action comes a year after Israel seized the site, directing UNRWA to vacate all premises amidst tensions surrounding the agency's operations.

UNRWA's spokesperson, Jonathan Fowler, condemned the operation as an unprecedented attack, asserting it breached international law and violated United Nations privileges. Former staff members noted the buildings had been used for aid storage for the West Bank and Gaza, expressing concerns about Israel's disregard for international protocols.

The Israeli government justifies its decision, citing alleged ties between some UNRWA employees and Hamas. Controversially, National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir publicly celebrated the demolition. The move has further strained relations, with Jerusalem's municipal tax dispute adding another layer to the already complex situation.

(With inputs from agencies.)