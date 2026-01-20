Tensions Rise as Israel Demolishes UNRWA Structures in East Jerusalem
Israel demolished structures in the UNRWA's East Jerusalem compound, an act condemned by the agency as violating international law. The demolition followed Israel's ban on UNRWA and accusations of bias. The move sparked controversy, highlighting ongoing tensions over jurisdiction and international obligations.
In a significant move, Israel has demolished structures within the United Nations Relief and Works Agency's compound in East Jerusalem, a location previously bustling with agency employees. This action comes a year after Israel seized the site, directing UNRWA to vacate all premises amidst tensions surrounding the agency's operations.
UNRWA's spokesperson, Jonathan Fowler, condemned the operation as an unprecedented attack, asserting it breached international law and violated United Nations privileges. Former staff members noted the buildings had been used for aid storage for the West Bank and Gaza, expressing concerns about Israel's disregard for international protocols.
The Israeli government justifies its decision, citing alleged ties between some UNRWA employees and Hamas. Controversially, National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir publicly celebrated the demolition. The move has further strained relations, with Jerusalem's municipal tax dispute adding another layer to the already complex situation.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Tensions Escalate: Israeli Forces Target UNRWA Facility in East Jerusalem
Dollar Dips Amid Geopolitical Tensions and Market Shifts
Market Turmoil and Tariff Tensions: Wall Street Braces for Volatility
Tensions Over Greenland: A Transatlantic Trade Saga
Tensions in Assam's Kokrajhar: Bodo-Adivasi Clashes Lead to Internet Shutdown