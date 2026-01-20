VP Inaugurates Mahadev Desai Library Extension: Reaffirming Knowledge as Engine of Social Transformation

The Vice-President of India, Shri C. P. Radhakrishnan, today inaugurated the Mahadev Desai Library Extension at the Harijan Sevak Sangh, located within the historic Gandhi Ashram in New Delhi, underscoring the enduring power of knowledge as a catalyst for social change in modern India.

During his visit, the Vice-President also toured the Kasturba Museum at the Ashram, where Mahatma Gandhi and Kasturba Gandhi stayed during their time in Delhi in the 1930s and 1940s. Describing the experience as deeply emotional, he said that witnessing the simplicity of the living quarters and kitchen used by Kasturba Ba offered a poignant reminder of the values of austerity, sacrifice, and moral resolve that shaped India’s freedom movement.

Addressing the gathering, Shri Radhakrishnan emphasized that the expansion of the Mahadev Desai Library represents far more than additional infrastructure. “This is a reaffirmation of our collective belief that knowledge remains the most enduring instrument of social transformation,” he said, highlighting the relevance of Gandhian thought in addressing contemporary social and ethical challenges.

Reflecting on Mahatma Gandhi’s personal evolution, the Vice-President recalled Gandhiji’s decision to abandon Western attire after witnessing the poverty of Indian farmers, including a defining moment at Madurai railway station. This choice, he noted, symbolized Gandhi’s lifelong commitment to identifying with the masses. He also highlighted Gandhi’s advocacy of swadeshi, recalling his opposition to Indian cotton being processed abroad and resold domestically, and his call for economic self-reliance rooted in dignity and justice.

Describing the Harijan Sevak Sangh as a “seed planted by Mahatma Gandhi,” Shri Radhakrishnan said the organisation’s sustained efforts have yielded lasting impact by combating social evils such as untouchability through education, awareness, and service. He stressed that an individual’s worth is defined not by birth, but by character.

The Vice-President also reflected on the life of former President of India, Shri K. R. Narayanan, noting that the Harijan Sevak Sangh played a pivotal role in supporting his education and shaping his remarkable journey. He expressed confidence that the Sangh would continue to nurture future leaders of integrity and conscience through its commitment to sincere social service.

Highlighting the reciprocal relationship between individuals and society, Shri Radhakrishnan said that while society plays a crucial role in shaping individuals, every citizen has a moral obligation to give back. “Service to society is not only a duty, but a pathway to nation-building,” he said.

He further acknowledged Gujarat’s contribution to the nation, expressing gratitude for three transformative leaders it has given India — Mahatma Gandhi for freedom, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel for national unity, and Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi for national development.

During the programme, the Vice-President released the book “Age of Enlightenment: Mahatma Gandhi’s Vision” authored by Prof. Dr. Sankar Kumar Sanyal, and paid floral tributes to Mahatma Gandhi, Thakkar Bapa, and Vinoba Bhave.

Call to Action

Educational institutions, researchers, policymakers, and young changemakers are encouraged to engage with the Mahadev Desai Library and the Harijan Sevak Sangh’s initiatives, leveraging Gandhian ideas and archival knowledge to drive inclusive innovation, ethical leadership, and social reform in the 21st century.