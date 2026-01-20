Left Menu

Justice Served: Key Accused Sentenced in 2021 Hooch Tragedy

A local court sentenced Pramod Gupta to 10 years in prison for his role in the 2021 hooch tragedy in Aligarh, where toxic methanol-laced liquor led to over 100 deaths. The tragedy, amidst COVID-19, affected mainly the marginalized. Legal actions and community reactions followed this verdict.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Aligarh | Updated: 20-01-2026 20:13 IST | Created: 20-01-2026 20:13 IST
Justice Served: Key Accused Sentenced in 2021 Hooch Tragedy
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A local court handed down a 10-year rigorous imprisonment sentence on Tuesday to Pramod Gupta, a key figure in the 2021 hooch tragedy that claimed more than 100 lives in Aligarh district.

The Additional District Judge Amit Kumar Tiwari convicted Gupta on multiple charges, including the sale of noxious substances and use of forged documents, for supplying methanol that resulted in 106 deaths during May and June 2021. The tragedy unfolded as the region was already struggling with the Covid-19 pandemic, hitting the poor and marginalized the hardest, according to local sources.

Government counsel Kuldeep Kumar Tomar revealed that 31 FIRs were filed in the district related to these deaths, and two other judgments had been passed in 2024. The verdict has been met with approval in affected communities, such as Cherat village, where at least 10 villagers died from consuming the lethal liquor. The incident triggered a crackdown on illegal liquor networks and sparked outrage among political and social activists, who claim the actual death toll surpassed official figures.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Currency Chaos: Dollar Dives Amid Global Tensions

Currency Chaos: Dollar Dives Amid Global Tensions

 Global
2
South Korea Seeks Renewed Dialogue with North Korea

South Korea Seeks Renewed Dialogue with North Korea

 South Korea
3
Tragedy Strikes German Yacht in Transatlantic Race

Tragedy Strikes German Yacht in Transatlantic Race

 Global
4
Global Market Turmoil Amid Trump's Greenland Gamble

Global Market Turmoil Amid Trump's Greenland Gamble

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Ethiopia is using AI to improve rural health facility placement

Inside the AI boom: Why massive investment doesn't fully translate into GDP growth

Smartphone-based irrigation tool targets water waste in agriculture

Why low-carbon supply chains are turning to blockchain and digital twins

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026