Supreme Court Demands Action: Aid for Disabled Cadets in Limbo

The Supreme Court has issued a stern warning to the defence and finance ministries regarding monetary benefits for military cadets disabled during their training. The bench, headed by Justices B V Nagarathna and Ujjal Bhuyan, noted the lack of progress despite having previously granted six weeks to address the issue.

In its session, the court mentioned the need for inter-ministerial coordination and scheduling a joint meeting for resolving the situation. Justice Nagarathna emphasized the timing, highlighting the ongoing considerations of the Finance Act 2026 as ideal for addressing the required funds to support the affected cadets.

Military leaders have expressed their support for further aid, including insurance coverage and potential rehabilitation into desk roles within the defense services. Solicitor General Aishwarya Bhati requested additional time for a resolution, noting previous attempts to push for immediate action.

