Austria Joins Global Oil Reserve Release

Austria will participate in a coordinated release of oil from strategic reserves, as approved by member countries of the International Energy Agency. The decision, announced by Economy Minister Wolfgang Hattmannsdorfer, aims to support the global energy supply and is expected to be finalized by 1 p.m. GMT.

Austria is set to join a coordinated release of oil from strategic reserves, as confirmed by Economy Minister Wolfgang Hattmannsdorfer at a press meeting. This decision follows close consultations with member states of the International Energy Agency.

The move is aimed at supporting global energy supply amid ongoing discussions. Hattmannsdorfer emphasized that Austria intends to support the decision in principle, as part of a wider international effort.

The formal approval for the oil release is anticipated by 1 p.m. GMT, underscoring the urgency and collective action among the member countries to address current energy challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)

