Anurag Thakur Defends Om Birla Against Opposition Allegations

Anurag Thakur defended speaker Om Birla amidst opposition's bid to remove him, accusing the opposition, particularly Rahul Gandhi, of false narratives and propaganda. Thakur praised Birla's impartiality, likening his leadership to a disciplined school principal, while challenging opposition claims of bias in the Lok Sabha.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 11-03-2026 16:14 IST | Created: 11-03-2026 16:14 IST
Anurag Thakur, BJP MP from Hamirpur, staunchly defended Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla during a heated debate on a resolution aimed at removing Birla from his post. Thakur accused the opposition of crafting false allegations and specifically targeted opposition leader Rahul Gandhi as a 'Leader of Propaganda.'

Thakur argued that the opposition was wrongfully accusing Birla of targeting their leaders, stating that even members of the ruling party have had remarks expunged without objection. He claimed that Gandhi criticized institutions to stay in the media spotlight, describing the behavior as rooted in a 'fear of missing out.'

Thakur compared Birla's role to that of a school principal enforcing discipline. He asserted that Birla remains an impartial figure who ensures all members, especially new ones, have a voice in the House. Thakur concluded by affirming that Birla should continue as the Speaker of Lok Sabha.

