Trump's Controversial 'Board of Peace': A UN Alternative?

President Donald Trump proposed a 'Board of Peace' to resolve global conflicts, which has stirred debate on its potential impact on the United Nations. The board includes notable figures like Marco Rubio and Tony Blair. Critics argue it could undermine the UN and resembles a colonial governance structure.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-01-2026 03:05 IST | Created: 21-01-2026 03:05 IST
U.S. President Donald Trump has proposed a new initiative called the 'Board of Peace' aimed at resolving global conflicts, a move that has sparked caution among international experts.

The board includes figures such as Secretary of State Marco Rubio and former British Prime Minister Tony Blair, drawing criticism over its potential impact on the United Nations.

Critics argue that the initiative might undermine the UN's role and echo colonial governance structures, while concerns also rise over the fragile ceasefire agreement in Gaza involving Israel and Hamas.

