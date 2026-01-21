Left Menu

Mastermind Behind Sambhal Violence Faces Property Attachment

Authorities have initiated property attachment proceedings against Shariq Satta, the alleged mastermind behind the November 24, 2024, violence in Sambhal. Tensions arose over a disputed survey at Shahi Jama Masjid. Satta, a proclaimed offender, remains untraceable despite multiple raids. Police probe his network and asset details.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Sambhal | Updated: 21-01-2026 13:33 IST | Created: 21-01-2026 13:33 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Authorities took decisive action on Wednesday by attaching the properties of Shariq Satta, named as the orchestrator of the Sambhal violence last year. The legal proceedings unfolded amid heightened tensions following the controversial Shahi Jama Masjid survey on November 24, 2024, which claimed four lives.

Under heavy police presence, the attachment occurred at Satta's residence in the Deepa Sarai area. This move, sanctioned by the court due to Satta's non-appearance, marked a pivotal step in addressing the orchestrated unrest that has gripped the region.

Additional Superintendent of Police Kuldeep Singh revealed extensive police deployment, emphasizing that investigations continue into Satta's broader network and undisclosed assets. Despite numerous attempts to apprehend him, Satta remains elusive, with authorities suspecting his possible escape abroad.

(With inputs from agencies.)

