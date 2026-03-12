Allahabad High Court Reviews Bail Pleas in Bareilly Violence Case
The Allahabad High Court continues its hearings on bail pleas by Maulana Tauqeer Raza Khan and others linked to the Bareilly violence case. Accused of inciting riots during unauthorized protests, Raza has been jailed since October 2025. The clashes resulted in injuries to police officers and multiple arrests.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Prayagraj | Updated: 12-03-2026 20:45 IST | Created: 12-03-2026 20:45 IST
- Country:
- India
The Allahabad High Court is set to resume its hearing on bail applications filed by Maulana Tauqeer Raza Khan and others accused in the Bareilly violence case.
Justice Ashutosh Srivastava is overseeing the proceedings related to the incident, which took place after Friday prayers on September 26 last year, involving unlawful protests and clashes with police.
Allegations include stone-pelting and gunfire, resulting in police injuries and the arrest of over 90 people, with charges of conspiring under the guise of protests.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Defacing for Linguistic Equality: The 'May 17 Movement' Protests
Bihar's LPG Crisis: Protests and Administrative Actions
Battles Beyond the Arena: Ukraine's Paralympic Protests
Bihar Tackles LPG Crisis Amid Protests, Ensures Sufficient Supply
TVK's Call for Caste Census Sparks Protests Across Tamil Nadu