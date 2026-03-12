Left Menu

Allahabad High Court Reviews Bail Pleas in Bareilly Violence Case

The Allahabad High Court continues its hearings on bail pleas by Maulana Tauqeer Raza Khan and others linked to the Bareilly violence case. Accused of inciting riots during unauthorized protests, Raza has been jailed since October 2025. The clashes resulted in injuries to police officers and multiple arrests.

  • India

The Allahabad High Court is set to resume its hearing on bail applications filed by Maulana Tauqeer Raza Khan and others accused in the Bareilly violence case.

Justice Ashutosh Srivastava is overseeing the proceedings related to the incident, which took place after Friday prayers on September 26 last year, involving unlawful protests and clashes with police.

Allegations include stone-pelting and gunfire, resulting in police injuries and the arrest of over 90 people, with charges of conspiring under the guise of protests.

