Former South Korean Prime Minister Sentenced to 23 Years for Insurrection

In a landmark decision, a South Korean court sentenced former Prime Minister Han Duck-soo to 23 years in prison for his role in the insurrection connected to ex-President Yoon Suk Yeol's declaration of martial law in December 2024. This marks the first criminal ruling against a former cabinet minister for martial law-related charges.

Judge stated that Han was instrumental in setting up the facade of a cabinet meeting that facilitated the martial law declaration, labeling the actions as a 'top-down insurrection.' The court also found Han guilty of discussing plans to obstruct major governmental institutions, threatening the nation's democratic fabric.

Despite denying wrongdoing on most charges, Han accepted the perjury charge. His lawyer intends to appeal the ruling to the Supreme Court. Meanwhile, Yoon, facing eight separate trials, recently received a five-year sentence for additional charges, with a significant ruling pending in February.

